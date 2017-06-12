Police: Capitol protestor struck police horse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have an arrest warrant for a Philadelphia woman accused of hitting a police horse with a makeshift weapon during a Saturday protest at the state Capitol.

Lisa J. Simon, 23, is charged with aggravated assault to police, taunting police animals, resisting arrest, and related charges, city police said.

Simon is accused of using a flagpole with a nail at the top to strike a state police corporal’s horse on the side of its neck. The horse and the corporal continued working with minimal injuries, police said.

Simon struck the horse as she was obstructing troopers from moving a large crowd of protesters with the ACT For America rally, police said. The protesters were blocking the 1200 block of North Sixth Street as they marched from the Capitol steps throughout the Midtown area, police said.

