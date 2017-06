Brittany Haag and Halee Wasson of the PA Dairymen’s Association joined us once more in the kitchen with an unbelievably easy fruit dip recipe! Learn more:

Ingredients:

8oz Pkg Cream Cheese

1-7oz Jar Marshmallow Crème

1 TBS Orange Juice

In 1–quart bowl, combine all ingredients and mix thoroughly.

Chill about 1 hour and serve with your favorite fruit.

You can learn more about the Dairymen’s Association online or in the video above!