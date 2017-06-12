Melania Trump, son Barron move into the White House

The Associated Press
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk off Air Force One after arriving at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Sigonella, Italy. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The first family is together again under the same roof: the White House.

After nearly five months of living apart, President Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, announced Sunday that she and the couple’s young son have finally moved into the executive mansion at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Mother and son broke with tradition by living at Trump Tower in New York since the inauguration so that Barron, now 11, could finish the school year uninterrupted; the president lived and worked at the White House.

Melania Trump stayed largely out of sight during her husband’s presidential campaign and was an absent first lady at the outset of the administration, staying in New York and focusing on Barron. But she has slowly been raising her profile at the White House.

