Manheim man, 75, reported missing

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for an elderly Lancaster County man who has been reported missing.

Raymond Adame, 75, suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia. He was last seen wearing jeans, a black shirt, black baseball hat and facial hair, Manheim police said.

He was driving a black Chevrolet Suburban with a Pennsylvania registration of JBA-1937. The Suburban has a U.S. Marine plate on the front bumper and “US” and “MC” on the rear bumper in yellow paint.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manheim police at (717) 665-2481.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.