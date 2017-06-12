Man exposed himself to woman at Lemoyne park, police say

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a report of indecent exposure at a West Shore park.

It happened at around 3:45 p.m. Monday at Negley Park in Lemoyne.

A woman told police an older white man exposed himself to her near the dumpsters.

He is described as having white hair and balding. He was wearing a bright blue t-shirt at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Shore Regional Police Department at 717-238-9676.

