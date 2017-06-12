Man arrested for hit-run pedestrian crash on Harrisburg bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a Steelton man for a hit-and-run pedestrian crash early Saturday that killed a woman on the State Street Bridge.

Deon L. Jenkins, 36, is charged with vehicular homicide and eight other counts in the death of 24-year-old Naya Griffin of Harrisburg, city police said Monday.

Police said Jenkins may have been in a bar in the 200 block of Verbeke Street before the crash. They said he had a suspended license and was driving on the bridge at a high rate of speed when he struck Griffin.

Witnesses told police that Griffin was struck by a speeding black vehicle around 2:15 a.m. She died at the scene.

Anyone with information on Jenkins’s whereabouts before the crash is asked to call police at 717-255-3122 or 717-255-3123.

