Heat wave continues today

Yesterday kicked off the first heat wave of the season across Central PA as temperatures officially hit 92 degrees at Harrisburg International Airport. Today will bring more of the same with highs in the lower 90s, hazy and humid conditions. It will stay dry today with plenty more sunshine. Tonight will be clear and muggy again too; lows will be near 70 degrees.

By tomorrow, the heat peaks with highs around 95 and heat index values topping 100 degrees. Late in the day tomorrow there may be a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, but that chance doesn’t look to arrive until after 4pm and the best shot would be across northern and eastern counties as a cold front draws near from the north. Wednesday brings a break in the heat and temperatures return to the mid 80s with the chance for more stray storms throughout the day. Originally, there was a thought that Wednesday could also hit 90, but with more clouds and the chances for showers and storms, we’ve lowered that high temperature forecast. It will still be quite humid though.

Conditions stay unsettled later in the week as several waves move through and trigger the chance for an occasional shower or storm. Temperatures will cool considerably with highs only in the 70s for the end of the week. The Father’s Day weekend also looks showery and stormy with some sun returning to get temperatures back into the 80s. Stay tuned…more specific weather forecasts for the weekend will be known later this week as we analyze more data. Until then, enjoy the heat!