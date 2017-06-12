Harrisburg man had plans to build bomb, police say

Shihi Thomas (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 22-year-old city man is jailed on allegations he was trying to build a bomb.

Shihi Q. Thomas is charged with possessing explosive materials and a firearms offense.

Dauphin County Probation had served a warrant on Thomas and while at his address in the MW Smith Homes on Friday, police said officers found a loaded .22-caliber rifle, body armor, and a duffle bag containing various ammunition.

Thomas was taken into custody and admitted he was trying to create some type of bomb, police said.

ATF was contacted and took possession of the bomb-making materials.

Thomas was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 cash bail.

