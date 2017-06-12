Fight call leads to child rape charges against 1 combatant

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) – Police say a Pennsylvania man caught his friend in the act of raping the man’s 6-year-old son.

Hazleton police arrested 19-year-old Sebastian Wardingo on child rape and other charges after police answered a fight call at a home Saturday night.

Police say Wardingo and the alleged victim’s father were fighting. They later learned why: The boy’s father told police he walked into a room and saw Wardingo pulling up his pants and the boy on a bed with his pants down.

Police say Wardingo eventually acknowledged raping the boy.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Wardingo, who remained in the Luzerne County jail on Monday. He faces a preliminary hearing June 28.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s