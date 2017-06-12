Ephrata man arrested for assaulting hospital staff

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is accused of assaulting three staffers at an Ephrata Hospital.

James A. Heist, 42, of Ephrata, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

Police said Heist was a patient in the emergency room at Wellspan-Ephrata Community Hospital on Sunday when he became combative and assaulted a doctor, a nurse, and a security officer.

All three were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Heist was arrested after his treatment and placed in Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.

