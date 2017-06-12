Easing traffic concerns on Fruitville Pike

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A sign for the Shoppes at Belmont advertise what’s coming in less than a year.

Target, Whole Foods, and a Chick-fil-A are some of the highlights of the multi-million dollar shopping center being built at the intersection of Route 30 and Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township.

“I’m all for new shops,” Ginny Lausch, from East Hempfield Township said, “but I do think it’s going to cause a problem with additional traffic.”

According to a traffic report submitted to PennDOT, an extra 1,600 drivers will be in the area during the peak hours once the development is finished.

Levin Lahn is the executive vice president with RJ Waters and the project manager for the massive complex. He said the plan includes adding four lanes to Fruitville Pike and lanes to make it easier to access Route 30.

“We spent eight years working on the approvals for this project, so everything was looked at with a fine tooth comb,” Lahn said.

Lahn said they plan to add an extra entrance to the Shoppes at Belmont, which will include an added traffic signal.

“We also made a multi-million dollar contribution to Manheim Township for traffic improvements as they see fit,” he said.

Lahn said they intend to finish the traffic improvements for the fall, which is months before any stores open.

