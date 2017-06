CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police need help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

William Brimfield, of Carlisle, went missing sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday.

He is believed to be riding a black Huffy bicycle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

