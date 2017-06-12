Appalachian Trail Music Festival to take place this weekend!

By Published: Updated:

Appalachian Trail Community is intended to engage community citizens and help local community members see the Trail as a resource and asset. The music festival is intended as a celebration of the relationship between the Appalachian Trail and the Boiling Springs community and surrounding area. 

“We have a fantastic lineup of amazing musicians who donate their time and talent in support of the Trail.  This year, our performers include Val Woods, Darrell Beam, Rivers, The Wild Hymns, Jack’s Back, LeBlanc & Messano, and Not Quite Rite.” tells Jane Gillwood, chair of the Boiling Springs Appalachian Trail Community.

The Event will take place June 18 at the Children’s Lake, Boiling Springs from 1pm-7pm!

Learn more about the organization in the video above, or check out today’s Studio Session for a preview.

