5 women charged in fight at Waffle House

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Five women have been charged in a weekend fight inside a Waffle House restaurant in Lancaster County.

Manheim Township police said they charged Latonia D. Shivers, 31; Deborah E. Shivers, 56; Mercedes D. Shivers, 25; Tyneisha E. Shivers, 37, all of Reading, and Tonisha K. Shivers, 37, of Dallas, Texas, with disorderly conduct.

Police said the five women were the aggressors in the incident early Sunday at the restaurant on Dillerville Road. They said the group punched, pulled hair, and grappled with three unidentified women.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.