3 cited for sex on a roof

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they cited three people who engaged in sex acts on the roof of a building in Warwick Township.

A witness called police after seeing the three atop an adjacent building Saturday morning. Officers responded and spoke to the trio, who admitted they were engaged in the activity but felt their position was private and not able to be seen from other locations, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said.

The three were cited for disorderly conduct. Police identified them as 24-year-old Amanda Howley of Birdsboro, 29-year-old Joel Beger of Wayne, and 26-year-old Kevin Venbrux of Lititz.

