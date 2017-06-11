Teenagers learn discipline, career choices at State Police Youth Week

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Teenagers are getting a jump start on possible careers in law enforcement at State Police Youth Week at York College.

Students ages 15 through 17 are participating in the program, which is run like a military or law enforcement boot camp. Participants learn discipline, teamwork, forensic sciences, radar, riot control, and other police-related skills. There are also recreational activities.

The camp is six days and is designed to introduce students to all procedures of law enforcement. Cadets march to their classes and participate in drill competition.

“This is to encourage folks,” State Police Trooper Brent Miller said. “This is a neat career. You can have a really good career. Go on and do other things. This is a good recruiting tool for the State Police.”

State Police Youth Week runs through Saturday. It is also sponsored by the American Legion and PA National Guard.