Police investigate cause of missing Middletown woman’s death

BALTIMORE, Pa. (WHTM)–Pennsylvania State Police said the cause of a missing woman’s death is still under investigation.

The body of Aleksandra “Ola” Reeves of Middletown was found near the intersection of Guilford Avenue and East Preston Street in Baltimore, Maryland at 11:26 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6.

Her red Fiat was found a block and half away from the location of her body.

The Baltimore Police Department is in charge of the investigation. State Police Harrisburg are helping with the investigation.

Reeves was last seen on Tuesday, May 23  leaving a Turkey Hill gas station in Elizabethtown around 2:30 p.m.

The cause of her death is still under investigation.

 

