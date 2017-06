CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State Police are identifying the PennDOT contractor killed after a car hit him on Friday on I-81.

Trooper Brent Miller says 41-year-old Michael J. Friendy of Hazleton was setting up a construction zone when a 1998 GMC Jimmy hit him. He died at the scene in Greene Township, Franklin County.

State Police are still investigating to determine the cause of the crash.