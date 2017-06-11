Police carry Narcan to prevent K-9 narcotics dogs from overdosing

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A local police department says the drug epidemic has gotten so intense they’ve had to arm their K-9 with an overdose-reversing drug.

Mechanicsburg Borough Police K-9 Marc works as a patrol and narcotics dog. He has his own first aid kit with Narcan inside to keep him safe while he’s protecting your community.

Marc joined the force late last year to help with the borough’s heroin problem. The department is worried for Marc’s safety when he interacts with drugs.

Officer Justin Shutt, Marc’s partner, carries around Narcan just for the four-legged officer to help him if he sniffs or ingests drugs.

“For example, heroin. It’s always changing, and we don’t know what the ingredients are, and now that it’s mixed with stuff like fentanyl, it’s so potent that you may not recognize there is an issue until it’s too late,” Shutt said.

Protection4Paws donated the Narcan, and Girl Scouts in Chambersburg donated the first aid kit.

Lancaster City Police also carry Narcan for its K-9s. Dawn White will have more on this story and why police think departments across the country will soon carry Narcan for their dogs tonight at 11.