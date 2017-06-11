HACC hosts First annual African American Black History Expo

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- D.R.E.A.M.S presented the first annual African American Balck History Expo Saturday.

They say their mission is to, “save our youth with black history.”

Organizer Macajah Lee Brown said, “I want to unite the black community as a whole. To join and live together. Celebrate to understand. So that’s the whole everybody come out, and understand, and live for each other cultures and what we represent.”

The event featured families who shared their stories of ancestry.

It was held at HACC’s campus at fourth and Reilly streets.

The event also featured vendors with crafts and jewelry.