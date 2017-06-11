Field Hockey fundraiser helps former athlete battling Leukemia

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM)- Lower Dauphin’s annual “Lend a Hand” Field Hockey Tournament took place this Saturday.

Young athletes took part in the tournament and raised thousands of dollars.

This year the proceeds went to Lower Dauphin Field Hockey alum Ashley Tatangelo.

Tatangelo said, “They’re definitely my inspiration. I mean I don’t know how I would have gotten through this last year without the field hockey community, my family, my fiancé, my co-workers. I’m so excited. I can’t thank them enough. It’s really definitely going to help with my medical bills.” She has been in remission since October.

Over the last six years, the “Lend a Hand” Field Hockey Tournament has raised more than 45-thousand dollars.