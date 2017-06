LEBANON, Pa (WHTM)– A city man was taken to the hospital after a shooting.

Lebanon City Police said the victim, 26, was found in a vehicle they pulled over near the scene of a shots fired call on the 300 block of North 5th Street at 2:43 a.m. Saturday. He was one of four passengers in the vehicle.

The victim is being treated at a hospital. He is said to be conscious and alert.

Investigators said they also found two bullets hit a nearby home. No one inside was hurt.