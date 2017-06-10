Senators comeback to beat Binghamton 5-4

Khayyan Norfork hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Harrisburg Senators topped the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 5-4 on Saturday.

Yadiel Hernandez scored the game-winning run after he reached on an error to score a run. Binghamton had taken the lead in the eighth when pinch-hitter Matt Oberste homered off Braulio Lara.

Binghamton took a 3-0 lead in the second, but the Sens rallied and tied the game in the fourth. Mario Lisson homered off Binghamton started P.J. Conlon. After a Jose Marmolejos single, Neftali Soto tied the game with a two-run home run.

Andrew Robinson (1-0) got the win in relief while Cory Burns (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game. Matthew Crownover started for the Senators and pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs.

The Rumble Ponies squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss.