FROM NEW YORK TO SEATTLE–

TO RIGHT HERE IN HARRISBURG.

DEMONSTRATORS RALLIED AGAINST SHARIA LAW ON THE CAPITOL STEPS TODAY.

DOZENS OF PEOPLE WAVED FLAGS AND HELD SIGNS.

SHARIA LAW IS A GROUP OF PRINCIPLES THAT GOVERN THE MORAL AND RELIGIOUS LIVES OF MUSLIMS.

THE PROTEST IS PUT ON BY “ACT FOR AMERICA”–

AN ORGANIZATION THE SOUTHERN POVERTY LAW CENTER SAYS IS AN ANTI-MUSLIM HATE GROUP.