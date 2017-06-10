Police hope to take a bite out of crime with more foot, bicycle patrols

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A police department in York County is hoping to take a bite out of crime by putting more officers on the streets.

You’ll notice something different if you’re walking around West York. More officers are out on foot and bicycle.

West York Police spent part of their Saturday afternoon on foot doing targeted enforcement in the southeast part of the borough.

They’ve gotten some complaints about noise and other crime. Police want to remind residents of ordinances and that they’ll be patrolling the area.

Officer Bree Wilson spends much of her day on bike getting to know the people of West York. She says it helps her better interact and get to know the residents.

“They’re a lot less reluctant to come up and talk to you while I’m on a bike,” Wilson said. “They stop me anywhere, and they want to have a conversation just about anything in general. ‘Hey, do you have to go through training riding that bike? How does that work? Do you actually go and answer calls?'”

Each patrol officer is required to spend a portion of his or her shift on foot unless there’s an unusual situation.

Dawn White will have the full story and where police believe foot and bike patrols will go in the future tonight at 11.