Pedestrian killed after crash near State Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Harrisburg police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash.

It happened near the State Street Bridge just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Harrisburg Police say they were flagged down by a group of people on the State Street Bridge. The group informed officers that a female had been struck and was lying on the Southern sidewalk.

Officers found the female who had suffered obvious trauma.

Bystanders informed police that she had been struck by a speeding black vehicle.

Fire and EMS responded and checked the female and pronounced her deceased.

After initial interviews, witnesses advised that the striking vehicle was traveling East on the State Street Bridge and struck the female.

Police say the vehicle then fled the scene. Traffic safety was called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

