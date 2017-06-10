Pedestrian killed after crash near State Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Harrisburg police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash.

It happened near the State Street Bridge just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators have not released any information about the victim or the driver involved.

 

