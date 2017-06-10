New Cumberland debates dog-friendly parks

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM)- There are a lot of communities on the West Shore that allow dog owners to walk their furry friends in parks, but New Cumberland is not one of them.

Dogs are not permitted in all nine parks and the ordinance was a hot topic at a recent council meeting.

Dog owner Lisa Shuey says, “we live close to another park in town and at that park, you are not allowed to take your dogs either so it becomes second nature when we are out walking that we have to avoid the park area.”

Surrounding communities including Camp Hill and Lower Allen allow dogs in parks. Lisa Shuey has lived in New Cumberland for 27 years and says it’s time for new rules.

New Cumberland Mayor DJ Landis who has been serving the community for 20 years agrees.

“I think it’s a good ordinance. If they were going to change the ordinance I would not stomp my feet and get frantic about it.”

Mayor Landis would be the deciding factor if there were a new ordinance, currently, there is a tie.

New Cumberland Borough Council said they could consider adding the issue on the agenda for the July meeting.