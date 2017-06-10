National protest against Sharia Law comes to Harrisburg, Unity rally opposes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Demonstrators rallied against Sharia Law on the Capitol Steps Saturday. Dozens of people waved flags and held signs, joining rallies across the country for the same cause.

Sharia Law is a group of principles that govern the moral and religious lives of Muslims.

The protest was put on by Act of America which the Southern Poverty Law Center says is an Anti-Muslim hate group.

A Unity Rally was held at the same time a couple blocks away at the Goodwin Memorial Center in opposition to the Sharia rally.

People of different faiths teamed up to send a message that “love is stronger than hate” to the protesters.

Organizers say there is a climate of fear in the country and people of faith should help calm the anxieties.