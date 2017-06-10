First heatwave of the year for Central PA starts Sunday

After weekends and weekends of showers and clouds we’re finally getting a taste of Summer across Central PA. Expect clear skies overnight with temperatures only falling into the mid 60s. We’re heading for our first 90° day of June on Sunday and the first of many to come this week. Humidity will be noticeably higher and although it will make for a perfect pool day, be sure to apply the sunscreen with UV Index numbers between 9-10 and burn times of 15 minutes or less.

A ridge of high pressure will keep the temperatures cooking into early next week and we’ll peak with the heat on Monday and Tuesday with highs expected to be in the low to mid 90s. Heat Index values will make it feel more like 100°. On Tuesday evening we may see a pop up thunderstorm across northern areas as a weak front tries to spark some activity. Most will likely remain dry. Wednesday there is a slightly better chance for late afternoon storms when compared to Tuesday. Still, most areas will remain dry and we’ll keep both days in the “stray” category as far as chances.

The heatwave finally breaks on Thursday with scattered showers and lots of clouds. That activity looks to last into Friday too before some clearing by next weekend and temperatures closer to average for this time of year: in the lower 80s.