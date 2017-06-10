Crews battling a house fire

Published:

CREWS ARE ON THE SCENE OF A HOUSE FIRE.

THE FLAMES BROKE OUT JUST AFTER 6:00 P.M. IN A HOME ALONG THE FIRST BLOCK OF FISH HATCHERY ROAD IN NORTH NEWTON.

NO ONE WAS HURT.

WE ARE WORKING TO FIND OUT A CAUSE.

