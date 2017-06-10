Body of missing Middletown woman found

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM)- The body of Aleksandra “Ola” Reeves was found in Baltimore.
Her husband made the announcement in a Facebook post late Friday night.
There is no word on how the 37-year-old died.
She was last seen May 23rd in Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM)- The body of Aleksandra “Ola” Reeves was found in Baltimore.
Her husband made the announcement in a Facebook post late Friday night.
There is no word on how the 37-year-old died.
She was last seen May 23rd in Middletown.
Advertisement
Advertisement