Yogiventure: Celebrate the Summe Solstice!

Yogiventure is a yoga adventure company. They provide a wide array of outdoor and indoor activities for groups and individuals.

“We hike, kayak, cross country ski, fly-fish, etc. and combine the activity with yoga and yoga principles. The activity provides a mind, body and soul connection in a natural environment. We plan and lead your custom outdoor adventure,” tells founder and director, Traci Wolfe.

Traci joined us not only to tell our audience about the great experience that is Yogiventure, but also to highlight an upcoming adventure– a Yoga and Kayaking Summer Solstice Event.

taking place on Wednesday, June 21, from 6pm to 8:30 pm, folks can celebrate the start of summer with a trek through nature both on land and water.

To learn more about this event or Yogiventure as an organization, visit them online or call in at 717-585-0130.