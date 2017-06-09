Woman wins big in United Way contest

Dave Clarkson, Armstrong World Industries, Senior Vice President Americas; Carol Landis; Sue Suter, President & CEO, United Way of Lancaster County (submitted)

LANCASTER, Pa – (WHTM) – A Costco employee enjoyed a workplace surprise when she received money for donating money.

Carol Lewis is one of thousands of people who pledged donations to the United Way of Lancaster County’s annual campaign.

Carol was awarded the top prize of $1,000 a month for a year in the United Way’s Give Back, Win Big program. Eleven-thousand donors who pledged $1,000 a year are entered in the special contest to win one of nine donated prizes.

Carol’s cash prize, the top prize in the contest, was donated by Armstrong World Industries.

