On Wednesday, IMSA driver Scott Pruett returned to Watkins Glen to test out the track in preps for the Sahlen’s 6 Hours of The Glen.

Pruett, who’s raced in all of the major racing circuits in his career, took a few minutes to talk about his retun to The Glen and some of his favorite moments at the track. Some of which include starting an IMSA race in last and finishing in first, a second place finish in NASCAR and more.

The upcoming Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen returns June 29 through July 2.