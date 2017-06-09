Watkins Glen International Eyes NASCAR Title Sponsor

Watkins Glen International is set for another big summer and is eyeing a title sponsor for the NASCAR race in August.

After Cheez-It decided not to renew their annual sponsorship, a deal they’ve had since 2013, WGI is looking to fill that void prior to the big race weekend. Watkins Glen International public relations manager Chris Banker tells race fans how close they are to securing another sponsor this season.

NASCAR weekend at The Glen is August 3rd through the 6th at the world famous Watkins Glen International race track.