Voice actress on killer’s cartoon got email revealing plans

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. (AP) — An actress who voiced a cartoon character created by a Pennsylvania grocery store employee who killed three co-workers says he revealed his plans in an email to her.

Laura Faverty tells WILK radio (http://bit.ly/2rehev7 ) that 24-year-old Randy Stair sent her an email less than an hour before the killings. Faverty, of Dallas, Texas, says she didn’t see the email until hours later.

She says Stair thanked her for her work and said he was about to die. She says it also outlined “the true purpose” of his videos, the last of which depicted a massacre.

She says she didn’t think Stair was capable of such carnage. She says he was always polite.

Police say Stair killed three workers and himself just before 1 a.m. Thursday at Weis Market in Tunkhannock.