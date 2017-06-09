Val’s Kids: Alyssa

You’ll need a lot of energy to keep up with Alyssa. Alyssa loves visiting parks and playgrounds. She enjoyed the one on City Island in Harrisburg. Especially the swings and sliding board. Alyssa also enjoys learning new things on her iPad. When it comes to finding her a permanent family, the hope is for two one or two parents that are nurturing, encourage her to grow and advocate for her needs. Alyssa would like to have some siblings and a room of her own. “Alyssa is a very sweet affectionate girl she loves to cuddle with you with you and watch Disney movies. She is great at problem-solving. She’s very patient with herself when learning a new task,” Julianna Angelo, Adoption Worker said. Alyssa’s favorite foods, chicken noodle soup, meatloaf, veggie, and cheese omelets. Alyssa likes to crack and whisk the eggs for her omelet. Hotdogs and cheese are also included on her favorite list of foods.

Advertisement