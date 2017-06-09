Turning humid this weekend, heat wave kicks off Sunday

How great was yesterday? It was sunny and pleasant with comfortable high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Those days have been rare so far this spring, and now a building ridge of high pressure is going to provide the region with some truly mid summer-like weather this weekend. Today will be similar to yesterday, only slightly warmer. It should be mainly sunny for much of today with highs around 80 degrees in most backyards. A weak disturbance passing through tonight and Saturday could spark off a stray, brief shower in spots, but the chances of rain are slim. Tonight will be in the lower 60s with plenty of clouds. The humidity builds tomorrow with morning clouds and hazy afternoon sunshine. Again, there is a slim chance for a stray shower tomorrow, but it shouldn’t be enough for you to worry about outdoor plans.

The building heat and humidity is occurring with a strengthening area of high pressure just off of the east coast. A constant southwest flow drives the hot weather into the region from the south and also keeps things dry. Sunday through Tuesday look sunny, hot, and humid with temperatures in the lower 90s. A front by the middle of next week will bring the chance for some showers and storms, plus a cool down. This pattern is a far cry from the almost constant chance of rain and cool weather that dominated the weather locally over much of the past month. Hot and mainly dry seems to be the pattern moving forward, much more like summer!