Teens accused of passing counterfeit cash

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they arrested two teens for passing counterfeit money in Fairview Township.

Wayne C. Ruiz, 18, of New Cumberland, is charged with forgery and a 16-year-old girl is facing charges for the incident Wednesday at a gas station on Limekiln Road, township police said.

Officers were called to the gas station after the pair used a fake $20 bill to buy a $1 drink, police said. When the clerk questioned the money, they returned the $19 in change and fled.

The officers spotted the pair in a nearby McDonald’s parking lot and found 10 counterfeit $20 bills on Ruiz. The girl had one counterfeit $20 bill on her, police said.

Investigators believe the two passed counterfeit money at several other locations. They said additional charges are anticipated.

