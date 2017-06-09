Supermarket killer posted video describing plan

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania supermarket employee who shot and killed three co-workers overnight posted a video online just before the shooting where he describes his plan in detail.

It’s part of a long online trail prosecutors say 24-year-old Randy Stair left just before the killing at a Weis Market in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania.

In the video created May 11, Stair introduces two pistol-grip shotguns as “the twins” Mackenzie and Rachael and matter-of-factly describes how he needs to block the doors and who will be working the night of June 7.

He also laments what a tight timeframe he has to block the doors, post all his documents and video on social media and then kill everyone.

Police say Stair blocked store exits before killing three others and himself. A fourth co-worker escaped unharmed and called police.

He ends the video pondering how to prevent something like this from happening again, and says to the camera: “you can’t prevent it. You can only endure it.”