Rescue officials urge safety on the Susquehanna River

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday morning, the body of a 47-year-old woman was found in the Susquehanna River. This latest water emergency has rescue officials urging people to be safe this summer.

Friday’s incident marked six water emergencies in two weeks, with three of them being fatal.

“Memorial Day weekend we had the recovery of the 8-year-old off of City Island, and we also had a water craft in distress. One of it’s pontoons was taking on water, we responded to help them to shore,” said Harrisburg River Rescue Assistant Chief, Tony Reigle.

With water on the Susquehanna River unseasonably high, first responders say they can’t stress enough the importance of water safety.

“Things like wading and swimming in certain areas, it could’ve been okay in the past. This time of year with the height of the water, and the current as well, it’s important we keep up to date with those conditions,” said Reigle.

While bodies of water are a great way of cooling down this summer, rescuers say the “cool” thing to do this summer is to make sure you are wearing a life vest.

“I’m wearing one today on the boat, with the river as high as it is today. It’s just getting out there and recognizing we can still be cool and we can be safe at the same time,” said Reigle.

Officials also advise to make sure kids are in life vests that fit them, in addition to making sure everyone is wearing one.

The Harrisburg River Rescue will have a free seminar on June 24 at the HACC Public Safety Center.

