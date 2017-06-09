Police seek suspect ID in bank card fraud case

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking the public to help them identify a man wanted for debit card fraud.

Lower Allen Township police released surveillance photos of their suspect on Friday. They said he obtained debit card numbers from multiple victims and withdrew $1,800 from an ATM at the Weis Markets on Lowther Road.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the police department at (717) 975-7575 or (717) 238-9676.

