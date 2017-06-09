Pocono Preivew: Early favorites entering NASCAR weekend

LONG POND, Pa. (WHTM) – NASCAR’s first of two annual visits to Pocono Raceway is this weekend for the Pocono 400. It’s the return of Dale Earnhardt Jr. to the track in his final season after missing the Pennsylvania 400 last August. Two early favorites to watch: Martin Truex Jr. and the defending Pocono 400 champion, and winner of the 2017 Daytona 500, Kurt Busch. Ross Lippman previews the weekend ahead at Pocono.

Here’s your top 10 for Sunday’s race after Friday’s qualifying:

Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. Matt Kenseth Ryan Blaney Kurt Busch Brad Keselowski Kyle Larson Jamie McMurray Joey Logano Ryan Newman