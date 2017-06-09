Pedestrian fatally struck on I-81 in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck on Interstate 81 in Franklin County.

According to a PennDOT operator, the scene is in the area of mile marker 19.5 in Greene Township. The incident was first reported sometime after 9 p.m.

I-81 northbound is closed between exits 16 and 20.

No other details have been released at this time.

