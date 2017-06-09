Marietta man charged in hit-run crash

By Published:
Giovanni F. Cocco (submitted)

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Marietta man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash last week that injured two people.

Giovanni F. Cocco, 28, swerved to avoid stopped traffic June 1 in the 900 block of Chickies Hill Road. His 2004 Dodge Ram struck an oncoming Scion and he fled on foot into a wooded area, West Hempfield Township police said.

Two people in the Scion were transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Cocco later admitted to police that he was driving the Dodge pickup. He told investigators he fled because his license was suspended, police said.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s