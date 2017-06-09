Marietta man charged in hit-run crash

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Marietta man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash last week that injured two people.

Giovanni F. Cocco, 28, swerved to avoid stopped traffic June 1 in the 900 block of Chickies Hill Road. His 2004 Dodge Ram struck an oncoming Scion and he fled on foot into a wooded area, West Hempfield Township police said.

Two people in the Scion were transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Cocco later admitted to police that he was driving the Dodge pickup. He told investigators he fled because his license was suspended, police said.

