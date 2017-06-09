Keep your shirt on! Beach resort town not going topless

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) – Ocean City, Maryland, a topless beach? Now, now. Keep your shirt on.

Officials in the family friendly resort town say no such thing is happening, despite some assumptions on social media.

This week, the head of the beach patrol said that lifeguards will no longer approach and scold women who are topless.

After all, lifeguards should be looking at the ocean to keep swimmers safe.

But some on social media assumed this meant toplessness will be allowed.

The town said on its Facebook page Friday that police will deal with complaints about toplessness. The post added officials will do “whatever is necessary” to prevent toplessness from happening on the beach or any public area in Ocean City.