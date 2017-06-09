IMSA Drivers Test Out Watkins Glen For 6 Hour Race Weekend

On Wednesday, several IMSA race drivers came a bit early to Watkins Glen for a special round of testing.

The test, a preview for drivers racing in the annual Sahlen’s 6 Hours of The Glen race, included some of the circuits top drivers and most notable names. Ricky and Jordan Taylor, the leaders of the Weathertech points standings. Plus, WGI legend Scott Pruett, a driver who’s done it all at the track was also on the track Wednesday.

The Sahlen’s 6 Hours of The Glen event weekend begins on Thursday June 29th and runs through Sunday July 2nd. For more information, visit http://TheGlen.com on the weekend events. Ticket information can be found below:

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS

General Admission – Weekend*

Advance Pricing [4/1/17-5/29/2017] $80

Regular Pricing [5/30/17] $95

General Admission – Sunday Only*

Advance Pricing [4/1/17-5/29/2017] $70

Regular Pricing [5/30/17] $80

General Admission – Teen (13-19 y/o)*

Good for weekend admission.

Advance Pricing [4/1/17-5/29/2017] $15

Regular Pricing [5/30/17] $15

* = Pricing Subject to Applicable Fees