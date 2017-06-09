Harrisburg summer enrichment camps start Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg will offer its annual Summer Enrichment Program beginning on Monday, June 12.

The daily summer camps for kids ages 6-15 are free, and take place for nine weeks at six playgrounds across the city from June 12 through August 11. Those playgrounds are located at Reservoir Park, Sunshine Park, Gorgas Playground, 4th & Emerald, Cloverly Heights and Wilson Park.

Pre-Registration ended on June 9, but organizers say a rolling registration will continue, meaning parents can sign children up at any time throughout the summer by going to a participating playground during camp hours, M-F 10am-3pm.

Camp activities include arts and crafts, sports, games, cheer leading, swimming, weekly field trips and free lunch.

Organizers say lunch may not be provided to a child on their first day of camp, if they have not pre-registered.

For more information, call Harrisburg Parks & Recreation at (717)255-3020.

