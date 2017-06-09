Harrisburg man pleads guilty to indecently assaulting child

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man has admitted in court that he sexually abused a girl when she was 10 years old.

Marvin Brummell, 50, of Harrisburg, pleaded guilty this week to indecent assault and corruption of minors. The plea came moments before jury selection was to begin for his trial, District Attorney Ed Marsico’s office said.

Prosecutors said a Swatara Township girl reported the abuse in 2012. A previous trial in March ended in a mistrial.

Brummell was sentenced to 10 years on probation and he must register as a convicted sex offender for the rest of his life.

